Pro14: Connacht v Ulster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Sunday, 27 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Radio Foyle, online, BBC app and BBC Sounds

Back row Sean Reidy has been added to Ulster's already lengthy injury list for Sunday's Pro14 contest against Connacht in Galway.

Reidy sustained a shoulder injury in Saturday's heartbreaking Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Gloucester.

Coach Dan McFarland said that Reidy's injury is "being looked at".

Marcell Coetzee and Sam Carter are continuing to follow return to play protocols so there remains a chance they could feature in Galway.

Influential back row Coetzee and Carter both missed the Gloucester defeat which almost certainly ended Ulster's European hopes after having sustained concussion in the opening Champions Cup home reverse against Toulouse.

Hooker Adam McBurney will also not be involved in The Sportsound contest as he has a hamstring injury though on the plus side, Kieran Treadwell should be in contention again after serving a three-week suspension.

Ulster's injuries have already robbed them of Ireland backs Will Addison and Luke Marshall plus exciting young winger Robert Baloucoune.

McFarland tightlipped on Galway selection

During previous festive periods, Ulster have sometimes left out some of their big names for interpro trips but McFarland was giving nothing away when asked about his possible selection for this weekend.

"We won't be talking about selection yet. You'll find that out 24 hours before the game."

Amid the upheaval caused by Covid-19, Oxfordshire-born McFarland, like many of us, is missing on a trip home to see his family over the Christmas period.

"We are in the same boot as everybody else. We have to adhere to the guidelines like everybody else. Travelling is difficult at this point."

McFarland insists that the prospects of facing a Connacht side also wounded by two narrow opening Champions Cup defeats means there is no time for squad to be wallowing in self-pity ahead of the Galway game

"We'll move on from last week and get our eyes on something we have to focus on or otherwise we'll slip up."

Tuesday was Ulster's first day back following Saturday's painful defeat after the Irish province came from 14 points down to lead by 10 late on - only to then concede two last-gasp tries.

'Five errors in last 10 minutes'

McFarland pinpointed a misfiring maul - normally a strong part of his team's game - as one of the main contributory factors to the gut-wrenching reverse.

But even with that problem throughout the afternoon, McFarland felt his side were in the end of the architects of their own downfall with a series of late mistakes after showing great application.

"In the last 10 minutes, we made five errors. If we change one of those around, we probably win the game.

"We were offside off a kick. We were literally 10 centimetres offside off a kick and we were penalised for that which was a bit of an anathema in the game. They were plenty of other occasions when both us and them were offside by more than 10 centimetres.

"We didn't secure a ball when Jacob (Stockdale) broke up the blindside when possession was key in their half. Jacob then gave a penalty away for coming in from the wrong side of the maul.

"We gave two penalties away at scrums which we shouldn't really have done consider we had no issue with the scrum all day. We dropped a pass to allow one of those scrums which invited pressure on ourselves.

"We've taken a look at that. Nobody makes mistakes on purpose so you try and frame those actions and take into consideration how you would go about it in the future."