Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Aled Brew scored three tries in nine Wales appearances from 2007-12

Former Wales wing Aled Brew has retired from rugby at the age of 34.

Brew's short-term deal at Scarlets has come to an end and with it he has stepped away from the sport.

In a social media post, Brew, capped nine times by Wales, said: "After 17 years in the game I've finally made the decision to hang up the boots."

He is one of only four players to have played for all four Welsh regions having also been at Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Dragons as well as Scarlets.

Liam Davies, Tavis Knoyle and Tal Selley are the others to have done so.

Brew also had two seasons with Biarritz in the south of France and, after another spell at Rodney Parade, joined English Premiership side Bath in 2016 and proved a big hit at The Rec.

"I've given 100% to the game and there's no denying I'm going to miss it," he posted.