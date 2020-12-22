Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Bryan Easson has been appointed Scotland women's head coach after impressing in interim charge.

The former assistant will lead the team through to the 2025 World Cup and also be technical lead for the women's XVs programme in a new, expanded role.

Easson was promoted to temporary head coach in August when Philip Doyle stepped down on medical grounds amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says he is "honoured and privileged" to take the job on a full-time basis.

Easson added: "I have learned a lot about this group over the past few months, and alongside an excellent management team, I look forward to continue to help make improvements both on and off the pitch."

His sole game in charge so far was a Six Nations draw with former World Cup finalists France at Scotstoun in October, with subsequent matches against Wales and Italy cancelled last month amid the pandemic.

Gemma Fay, head of girls' and women's performance rugby, says Easson has shown he can "adapt in extremely difficult circumstances and still deliver development and improvement to the team".