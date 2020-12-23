Six Nations: Mike Adamson first Scottish referee in tournament for 19 years

Referee Mike Adamson
Adamson was due to referee at Twickenham in October for the England v Barbarians fixture, which was cancelled after breaches of Covid-19 protocols.

Scotland will have a referee at the Six Nations for first time in 19 years after Mike Adamson was chosen to officiate at the 2021 tournament.

The 36-year-old from Stirling will take charge of England v Italy at Twickenham on 13 February.

A former Sevens international, Adamson will be an assistant referee in three further fixtures.

"Getting an appointment like this feels similar to being a player selected for the team," he said.

"It's a great feeling, but then you need to put in a good performance. It's the same in refereeing, I need to do a good job."

