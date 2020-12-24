Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol submitted a formal complaint to World Rugby over an injury Semi Radradra picked up playing for Fiji

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 26 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make six changes from their Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 as prop Jordan Els and second row Dino Lam make their first starts of the season.

Academy winger Louis Lynagh makes his first Premiership start while England prop Joe Marler is among those rested.

Bristol centre Semi Radradra makes his first appearance of the season after international duty and a leg injury.

Steven Luatua comes in as captain while Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl miss out as part of a mandatory two-week rest.

Both teams are on 10 points in the Premiership having won two of their opening three matches.

Harlequins: Brown; Lynagh, Lang, Tapuai, R Chisholm; Smith, Care; Els, Baldwin, Louw, Lamb, Young, J Chisholm, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Tizard, Lawday, Landajo, Anyanwu, Green.

Bristol: Malins; Naulago, Radradra, O'Conor, Lloyd; Sheedy, Randall; Thomas, Capon, Afoa, Attwood, Holmes, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Byrne, Woolmore, Lahiff, Joyce, Heenan, Uren, Leiua, Adeolokun.