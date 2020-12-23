Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter are in action for the first time since their Champions Cup win over Glasgow Warriors on 13 December

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 26 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter return to action after forfeiting last weekend's Champions Cup tie at Toulouse because of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad.

Rob Baxter says they are now on top of the situation, selecting players who have either completed their isolation or tested negative three times running.

Gloucester make two changes from their European win over Ulster, England wing Jonny May and Fraser Balmain coming in.

Academy product Tom Seabrook also joins the squad and starts on the bench.

Exeter are top of the Premiership with maximum points from their first three games, while Gloucester are looking for their first away victory of the season.

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Whitten, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, S Skinner, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Street, Armand, Capstick, Hidalgo-Clyne, H Skinner, Hendrickson.

Gloucester: Moyle; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Evans, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, Knight, Craig, Nagle-Taylor, Venner, Barton, Seabrook.