Northampton's Dan Biggar missed Saturday's 35-19 defeat by Leinster with a knee problem

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 26 December Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make eight changes for Saturday's Premiership game against Worcester Warriors.

Co-captain Lewis Ludlam and Wales international Dan Biggar return as George Furbank reverts back to 15.

Worcester tight-head prop Nick Schonert and former England flanker Matt Kvesic start for the Warriors.

Francois Hougaard and Billy Searle renew their half-back partnership while prop Ethan Waller and hooker Niall Annett also return.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Tuala; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Isiekwe; Lawes, Ludlam (co-capt), Harrison

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Franks, Moon, Adendorff, James, Collins, Naiyaravoro

Worcester Warriors: Nanai; Humphreys, Lawrence, Beck, David; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert; Clegg, A Kitchener; Hill (capt), Kvesic, Mama.

Replacements: Cutting, Thomas, Palframan, Batley, du Preez, Simpson, Weir, O Morris.