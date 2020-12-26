Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcell Coetzee has been in outstanding from for Ulster this season

Pro14: Connacht v Ulster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Sunday, 27 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Ulster will be without injured forward trio Sam Carter, Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee for Sunday's Pro14 inter-provincial against Connacht in Galway.

Back row Reidy is still recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions Cup defeat by Gloucester.

Second row Carter and Coetzee have been following return to play protocols after suffering concussion in the home defeat by Toulouse a week earlier.

The province's Ireland internationals must sit out the Sportsground contest.

Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns and Rob Herring all miss the game as part of the Irish Rugby Football Union's Player Management Programme.

Hooker Adam McBurney was not considered for selection as he has a hamstring injury though on the plus side, Kieran Treadwell returns to the starting line-up after serving his three-week suspension.

Ulster's lengthy injury list also includes Ireland backs Will Addison and Luke Marshall plus exciting young winger Robert Baloucoune, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Angus Curtis, Jack McGrath and Iain Henderson.

Michael Lowry is named at full-back, with Academy prospect, Ethan McIlroy and Craig Gilroy starting on the left and right wings respectively.

Stewart Moore returns to the midfield with James Hume retaining his starting berth, Ian Madigan named at fly-half and Alby Mathewson starting at scrum-half.

In the front row, Kyle McCall and Tom O'Toole will make their first starts for Ulster this season and will be joined by John Andrew at hooker.

O'Connor captains side from second row

Alan O'Connor will captain the side from the second row, with the returning Treadwell joining him. Greg Jones comes in to start at blindside flanker, while Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney are retained at openside and number eight.

Ben Moxham is set to make his senior Ulster debut if called upon from the bench as he is named among the back line replacements.

Ulster are looking to bounce back from their agonising European defeat by Gloucester at Kingsholm, having gone down to Toulouse in their opening match of the same competition a week earlier.

Dan McFarland's side lie top of Pro14 Conference A with eight wins from eight games.

Six changes for Connacht

Connacht have made six changes for the encounter, with Eoghan Masterson making his 100th appearance in the back row.

He is named at blindside flanker with Conor Oliver on the opposite flank and captain Jarrad Butler returning to the starting side in the number eight position.

Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Tiernan O'Halloran also come into the starting XV.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, S Masterson, K Marmion, S O'Brien, C de Buitléar.

Ulster: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; I Madigan, A Mathewson; K McCall, J Andrew, T O'Toole; A O'Connor (capt), K Treadwell; G Jones, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: B Roberts, A Warwick, M Moore, D O'Connor, Matty Rea, D Shanahan, B Moxham, M Faddes.