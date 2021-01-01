Connacht are the only Irish team to have tasted defeat in the Pro14 this season

Guinness Pro14 Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 2 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht have confirmed that a "number of players" have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday's Pro14 encounter against neighbours Leinster.

"These players along with a number of others identified as close contacts are self-isolating," Connacht added.

Following consultation with public health authorities and Pro14 Rugby the game has been allowed to proceed.

Leinster announced earlier this week that two of their players had tested positive for Covid-19.

The positive cases were confirmed three three days after all players and staff tested negative for Covid-19 and following the postponement of the Boxing Day derby with Munster as Leinster were "investigating the outcomes of some of the results" from testing.

"Connacht Rugby can confirm a number of players tested positive for Covid-19 this week," the province said on Friday.

Minor symptoms

"This follows the weekly round of PCR testing, and separate tests conducted at the start of the week after a small number of players presented minor symptoms. These players along with a number of others identified as close contacts are self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines.

"In total 68 Connacht players and staff tested negative this week and, following full engagement with public health authorities and Pro14 Rugby, they are satisfied the game can proceed as scheduled."

Academy duo Max O'Reilly and Andrew Smith will make their Leinster debuts in the RDS as the champions aim to make it eight wins out of eight games in the Pro14.

Connacht, who sit second in Conference B after losing to Ulster last weekend, could hand a debut to Ben O'Donnell after the former World Sevens Player of the Year nominee was named on the bench following his recovery from a serious knee injury.

"While we have had to deal with a few (Covid) cases in the squad this week, we have still been able to name a strong team thanks to the depth we have been building these past few months," said Connacht coach Andy Friend.

"It's also really pleasing to be able to include Ben O'Donnell in our 23 for the first time. Even though there's a lot of frustration about our last few results, the overall mood in the squad is good. We can't wait to head to Dublin and test ourselves against what's clearly a very strong Leinster side."

Leinster: O'Reilly; Smith, O'Brien, O'Loughlin, Kearney; Sexton, McGrath (capt); Dooley, Tracy, Bent, Molony, Toner, Baird, Penny, Leavy.

Replacements: Cronin, Byrne, Clarkson, Murphy, Conan, O'Sullivan, Turner, Connors.

Connacht: Porch; Sullivan, Arnold, Daly, Wootton; Carty, Blade; Buckley, Delahunt, Robertson-McCoy, Thornbury, Roux (capt), Masterson, Oliver, Masterson,

Replacements: Murphy, Burke, Kenny, Dillane, Prendergast, Marmion, Kilgallen, O'Donnell.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)