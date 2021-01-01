Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Back-row Taine Basham made his senior debut for Dragons in an Anglo-Welsh Cup game with Scarlets in January 2018

Dragons back-row Taine Basham suffered a suspected forearm fracture in Friday's Pro14 Welsh derby 20-3 defeat at Scarlets.

The 21-year-old was forced off after 24 minutes at Parc y Scarlets, while Wales back Jonah Holmes was also replaced just before half-time.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan is awaiting confirmation of the extent of both injuries.

"Taine looks like a fractured forearm but we will wait to see," Ryan said.

"He was getting back to the form we know he can play.

"It shows the level of our back-row that we have Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham all out now, but we still have a pretty decent back-row."

Dragons are next in action against Ospreys at Rodney Parade on Saturday, 9 January (17:15 GMT).