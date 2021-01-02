Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Worcester were due to host Harlequins on Friday after being beaten 29-10 at Northampton on Boxing Day

Worcester Warriors have been awarded four points and Harlequins two after Friday's Premiership game was cancelled because of coronavirus.

It followed a positive test among the Harlequins squad, who already had 13 other players self-isolating.

Premiership rules state that clubs must have at least six fit front-rowers available, which Quins did not.

"Warriors have been awarded the win and four league points," said a Premiership Rugby statement.

"Harlequins shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0."

The statement added: "It is crucial that every team has six fit and able players in the squad who can play in the front row. Anything else would risk the health and safety of the players."