Ashton Hewitt previously played for Newport RFC and Cross Keys in the Welsh Premiership

Dragons have reported a racist social media post aimed at winger Ashton Hewitt to the police.

The club say they are "disgusted and appalled at an abhorrent racist post".

"Dragons find all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," they added.

The post was made after the Dragons' defeat by Scarlets on New Year's Day and the account that targeted Hewitt, 26, has since been deleted.

Hewitt has previously been targeted on social media with racist abuse and his regional side say they will continue to support him.

"Dragons take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. Such behaviour has no place online, in our stadium, in our community or in our game," Dragons said.

"As a region, Dragons Rugby celebrates equality, diversity, respect and inclusion, we firmly stand behind Ashton and continue to fully support his outstanding efforts when trying to eradicate racial prejudice wherever it exists.

"This is a constant battle for Ashton and the region recognises how difficult the past few months have been for him."