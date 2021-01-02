1872 Cup: Edinburgh claim late win over Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield
|Pro14/1872 Cup
|Edinburgh (0) 10
|Tries: Bradbury Con: Van der Walt Pen: Van der Walt
|Glasgow (0) 7
|Tries: Bean Con: Thompson
Edinburgh edged out Glasgow Warriors in a tense 1872 Cup tie at Murrayfield for just their third Pro14 win this season.
A threadbare Glasgow were well in the game until the boot of Jaco van der Walt opened the scoring with just 16 minutes to play.
Magnus Bradbury went over soon after to add weight to Edinburgh's lead, with Van der Walt converting.
A late Lewis Bean try threatened a comeback, but it was not enough for Danny Wilson's visitors.
The pair meet again on Friday (19:35 GMT) in a rearranged fixture at Scotstoun.
Line-ups
Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Bennett, Dean, van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Pyrgos, Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Hodgson, Ritchie, Watson, Mata
Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, Berghan, Ferreira, Bradbury, Groom, Chamberlain, Johnstone
Glasgow: H Jones, L Jones, Grigg, Johnson, Tagive, Thomson, Price, Seiuli, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gray, Cummings, Wilson, Gordon, M Fagerson
Replacements: Matthews, Thornton, Pieretto, Bean, Ioane, Dobbie, Thompson, Bryce