Injury-hit Warriors have only won twice in the Pro14 campaign

Pro14/1872 Cup Edinburgh (0) 10 Tries: Bradbury Con: Van der Walt Pen: Van der Walt Glasgow (0) 7 Tries: Bean Con: Thompson

Edinburgh edged out Glasgow Warriors in a tense 1872 Cup tie at Murrayfield for just their third Pro14 win this season.

A threadbare Glasgow were well in the game until the boot of Jaco van der Walt opened the scoring with just 16 minutes to play.

Magnus Bradbury went over soon after to add weight to Edinburgh's lead, with Van der Walt converting.

A late Lewis Bean try threatened a comeback, but it was not enough for Danny Wilson's visitors.

The pair meet again on Friday (19:35 GMT) in a rearranged fixture at Scotstoun.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Bennett, Dean, van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Pyrgos, Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Hodgson, Ritchie, Watson, Mata

Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, Berghan, Ferreira, Bradbury, Groom, Chamberlain, Johnstone

Glasgow: H Jones, L Jones, Grigg, Johnson, Tagive, Thomson, Price, Seiuli, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gray, Cummings, Wilson, Gordon, M Fagerson

Replacements: Matthews, Thornton, Pieretto, Bean, Ioane, Dobbie, Thompson, Bryce