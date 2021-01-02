Jake Ball has won 49 Wales caps since his debut in 2014

Wales and Scarlets face an anxious wait over the fitness of second-row Jake Ball who was forced off against Dragons on New Year's Day.

Ball suffered a knee injury in the first half of the 20-3 win, with news expected early this week about the severity of the problem.

Wales captain and lock Alun Wyn Jones could also miss the Six Nations start against Ireland on 7 February.

Jones suffered a knee injury against Italy on 5 December.

Ball will quit international rugby to be with his family in Australia at the end of the season. His wife, Christie, gave birth to their fourth child in Australia in November.

Will Rowlands, Seb Davies and Cory Hill were the other specialist second-rows in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals, while Ospreys lock Adam Beard could be in line for a recall.

Ball will be a massive loss to Scarlets - Delaney

Coach Glenn Delaney will wait on the fitness of Wales front-rowers Wyn Jones and Ryan Elias for the Pro14 derby against Cardiff Blues at the Cardiff City Stadium on 9 January after the pair picked up head injuries against Dragons.

Prop Jones made his 100th Scarlets appearance against Dragons and although he is out of contract with Scarlets at the end of the season, he remains confident he will stay in Llanelli.

"Obviously the more teams that are interested in you the better. You've got to take it as a compliment that people want your services," said Jones.

"But I just want to keep playing, keep enjoying it and whatever will be, will be. Hopefully I can stay. I enjoy my rugby and concentrate on that."

Scarlets are hoping Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Josh Macleod and Johnny Williams could return for the Blues match.

Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 20-3 Dragons

Wales Under-20s fly-half Sam Costelow provided the one moment of inspiration against Dragons with an inspired individual try.

Costelow has been waiting for his chance behind Dan Jones and Angus O'Brien since joining from Leicester last year.

"Sam is doing brilliantly and we are exposing him as often as we can," said Delaney.

"He showed he's got a bit of spark. He is a good lad who is working incredibly hard and learning all the time about the game. Those are the bits we want to see from him.

"He has had another positive introduction into a derby game and his exposure will keep continuing. There is good pressure in our 10s and to have Sam bringing that youth and exuberance is very exciting."