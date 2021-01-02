Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Williams won the last of his 58 caps for Wales in August 2019

Ospreys are bracing themselves to losing Wales centre Scott Williams for a long period after he suffered a "serious" shoulder injury against Cardiff Blues.

Williams was forced off in the first half of the 17-3 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium on New Year's Day.

The 30-year-old won the last of his 58 caps for Wales in August 2019.

"It looked pretty bad that one," Ospreys head coach Toby Booth told BBC Sport Wales.

"He was in a considerable amount of pain and received some significant amount of medical attention.

"We will know more when it settles but it does not look great."

It is Williams' third season at Ospreys since joining from Scarlets and his time at the Liberty Stadium has been dominated by injuries after suffering significant back problems in 2019 and 2020.

Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 3-17 Ospreys

Centre Keiran Williams has helped fill the void left by his namesake in the last 12 months and was again impressive against Cardiff Blues.

"He is a player who has talent and we are pleased with how he is going," said Booth.

"He is a young man who has played some some junior international stuff and this is the next stage for him.

"He is learning about his game and there are some rough edges that need to be polished up.

"He represents the new era of player coming in and try and take the Ospreys forward."