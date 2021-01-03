Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales hooker Ken Owens training with Scarlets ahead of Dragons match on 1 January, 2021

Hooker Ken Owens is set to provide Wales with a Six Nations boost by returning within the next two weeks.

Owens missed the autumn campaign after suffering a shoulder injury against Glasgow in mid-October.

The 34-year-old was part of the Scarlets pre-match warm-up in the 20-3 win over Dragons.

"I'm back training with the team, I hope to be back playing again within the next two weeks if everything goes ok," Owens said.

Scarlets have four matches before Wales' planned Six Nations opener against Ireland on 7 February in Cardiff.

The Scarlets skipper was sorely missed by Wales in November and December, with head coach Wayne Pivac only winning three out of 10 Tests in 2020.

"I think he'll be disappointed because the results weren't good enough, international rugby is all about winning," Owens told Radio Cymru's Dewi Llwyd ar Fore Sul programme.

"Before lockdown there were some positive aspects regarding the type of rugby he wants us to play.

"And then during the autumn it was an opportunity to give the young players a go, and test out the strength in depth we have in Wales.

"He wanted to see if some players could make the step up to international rugby with one eye on the World Cup in 2023. He now knows what needs working and improving on."