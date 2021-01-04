Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Priestland last played for Wales in November 2017 against New Zealand

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland is in talks with Cardiff Blues about joining them from Bath for 2021-22.

The 33-year-old left Scarlets for The Rec in 2015.

Priestland made his Wales debut in February 2011 against Scotland and won the last of his 50 caps in 2017.

He currently falls below the 60-cap rule which stops those playing outside Wales being selected for Test rugby, but he would become eligible for Wayne Pivac's side if he joins the Blues.

Priestland indicated in January 2019 that he would leave Bath, but in April 2020 he re-signed for the English Premiership club.