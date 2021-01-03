Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish moved to the new Brentford Community Stadium at the start of the season

Northampton have been awarded four points and London Irish two points after Sunday's Premiership game was called off due to Covid-19.

The Exiles were unable to fulfil the fixture after a number of players contracted coronavirus and others were forced to self-isolate having been in close contact with those infected.

Irish have also closed their training ground due to the outbreak.

Saints move up to eighth place while Irish drop to second-from-bottom.

The game was the second to be cancelled in the fifth round of Premiership fixtures after Friday's game between Worcester and Harlequins was also cancelled.

Worcester were awarded the win and four points, with Quins getting two points, after a positive test among the Harlequins squad, who already had 13 other players self-isolating.