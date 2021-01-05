British and Irish Lions: Playing South Africa tests in UK is contingency plan

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments89

The Lions board are keen to ensure the series with South Africa goes ahead in front of fans
The Lions board is keen to ensure the series with South Africa goes ahead in front of fans

The British and Irish Lions series with South Africa could be held in the UK if Covid-19 prevents fans from travelling.

Reversing the venue is among the contingency plans discussed by the Lions board in the event that the trip has to be abandoned.

Instead, tour games would be played in Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Dublin.

The Lions board has previously made it clear the tour can't proceed without fans, with 30,000 believed to be planning to travel to South Africa.

However, it is hoped that a vaccine would allow for fans to attend games in the UK by summer.

In a statement on Saturday the Lions board announced that they'd been having "repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue".

A warm-up contest with Japan is already scheduled for Murrayfield in Edinburgh on 26 June.

After that, the original plan is for the Lions to travel to South Africa to play five provincial games before the three-Test series against the world champions.

The revised plan would likely see the Test matches held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and Wembley and Twickenham in London.

Government restrictions currently forbid fans from attending, but even if restrictions are lifted, the Lions board is worried that such a large movement of people could put any Covid-19 recovery in jeopardy.

It had been mooted that the tour might be delayed until 2022, but all four nations have Test matches scheduled for that summer window and are not keen on that switch.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "It will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data.

"After further consultation with SA Rugby, we will update on the outcome of these meetings in due course."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

89 comments

  • Dumb Dumb Dumb...I can't see the stands packed due the Pandemic ..Haven't you heard ?

  • As much as I want to see the Lions, I fully expect that Covid will put an end to this tour (either in UK or SA). As sad and frustrating as that would be, the timings of vaccine roll out and assessment of whether it is having the expected impact on the population transmission of Covid will be too late to make this year a safe and viable option...and health must come first...make a decision early...

  • There are probably enough South Africans playing in the British Isles at the mo to form a side so need for any overseas travel - job done?

  • Aye being the South Africans over who apparently have a vaccine resistant strain of the virus? Where's the sense

  • Just forget unnecessary international events this year and this one certainly should not happen before the end of Summer.

  • Given that most of the Irish team are from the southern hemisphere, it is still classed as a "Tour" for them.

    • Neilinabbey replied:
      Nonsense, Ireland have fewer overseas-born players than England. Get your facts right.

  • The only way they will get 30,000 fans to those games in the UK is if they empty out the care homes, and send them to the games. I filled in one of those online vaccine queue calculators yesterday, I am estimated to receive my second jab in July 2022.

  • If all travelling fans have had a vaccine and can prove this, why would they not be ok to travel?

    Switching to the UK just doesn’t feel right, other than from a money making perspective...

    • sam replied:
      According to the news the South African Variant is vaccine resistant

  • Postpone , it’s not a lions tour If the games are played at home, what’s the rush ..... purely financial , money should not be a consideration at this time .

    • Neilinabbey replied:
      The problem is, the rugby authorities have lost so much money due to covid that for them it is a consideration.

  • So the RFU don't want the matches to be played without fans being there ... so what happens if the matches are rearranged to be played over here and our current restrictions are still in place so as not to allow spectators at games ?

    The spectator issue is just an excuse in my opinion. The RFU are just already preparing an excuse for if they lose the series.

  • With the South Africa Variant and the UK Variant it seems an unnecessary cross border coming together. Put greed to side and plan again further down the road when fans can enjoy the series properly. Full stadiums, beer flowing, and a proper celebration of rugby.

    • oliver Jones replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Anachronistic rubbish.

    • EdwardLongshanks replied:
      No one is forcing you to watch it or read articles about it.

  • No. The whole concept of Lions is that the select band of UK and Ireland players come together to tour the southern hemisphere. Playing a home series is NOT a Lions tour and it should not happen. If it risks the Lions slot, then so be it. At least it will force the Unions to decide whether a Lions tour is a thing to be treasured or not.

  • Just play it in South Africa.

    Make it a proper Lions adventure.

  • Cancel it.....NOW.....

  • Absolutely NOT a good idea!! The identity will be lost and for what? Just to ensure the tests take place? Are the B&I Lions that desperate to play against the reigning RWC champs? What will it prove if they win? What will it prove if they lose? Nothing at all!!

    • twinprime replied:
      It never proves anything - one of the most pointless events on the sporting calendar. Always has been a non- event.

      Used to be amateurish rubbish, now its a blatant money grab to prop up a sport that makes no money most of the time.

  • Any cross border sport should be banned until this has all gone. SA players could just be importing it all over again

  • These games should be cancelled. It simply doesn't matter enough to be played at the moment.

  • Like drinking non alcoholic beer.

    There are bigger 'things' at play in the world (as much as a Lions and rugby fan as I am) than rugby.

    I'd rather delay it a year and then be able to watch it down the pub with other Lions fans.

    • twinprime replied:
      A rare species is a Lions fan. Dire sporting event with no relevance.

  • Seems a sensible contingency plan .. with a game at each national stadium, and a couple of decent warm up games for both teams around the nations .. Travelling to SA does not seem a viable option at the moment, and people, businesses, hotels and airlines need to make plans .. A real shame because I was looking forward to going.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured