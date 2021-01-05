Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andrew Davidson began his career with Glasgow and also had a spell in the English Championship with London Scottish

Edinburgh lock Andrew Davidson will join English Premiership side Gloucester in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old signed a one-year deal with Edinburgh when he switched from Scottish Pro 14 rivals Glasgow Warriors in June 2020.

Davidson returns to English rugby, having previously spent three seasons with Newcastle Falcons from 2016-2019.

Gloucester have not disclosed the length of contract that the former Scotland youth player has agreed.

"Andrew is a towering lock and a very powerful presence on the pitch. His signing adds to the strength we have in our pack for next season," Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown told the club website.

"He's also still only 24 and has plenty of rugby ahead of him as we build our squad for the longer term under the stewardship of George."

Davidson is the second player this week to announce that he will leave Edinburgh for the Premiership in the summer after Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe agreed to join Worcester.