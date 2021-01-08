Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Harris - a former Falcons centre - has emerged as one of the Premiership's leading 13s

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 9 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Scotland back-rower Gary Graham returns for Newcastle Falcons as one of three changes for Dean Richards' third-placed Premiership side.

Tom Penny moves to full-back, with Brett Connon named at fly-half and Toby Flood picked at inside centre alongside recent debutant Mathias Orlando.

Joe Simpson, Matias Alemanno and Matt Garvey are restored to Gloucester's starting XV by boss George Skivington.

Argentina back Santiago Carreras is likely to make his debut off the bench.

Gloucester are yet to get into their groove in 2020-21, with just one win so far leaving them at the foot of the Premiership table.

However, they certainly have the strike potential to put points on the board, with three-quarters including England's Jonny May, Scotland's ex-Falcons centre Chris Harris and Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit, and have the form book on their side with three wins on the spin against the Premiership's most northerly team.

Falcons made a flying start to the campaign with a 100% record until they were beaten for the first-time at Bristol in their last outing.

Covid-19 has affected the fixture schedule but the system worked in their favour when they were awarded four points from the postponed Boxing Day game against Leicester Tigers.

The weather might be a threat ahead of the Cherry and Whites' visit to Kingston Park, with considerable snowfall covering the artificial surface overnight on Thursday into Friday.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Orlando, Flood, Stevenson; Connon, Stuart; Davison, Blamire, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson, Wilson (c), Graham

Replacements: McGuigan, Brocklebank, Tampin, Barry, Van der Walt, Schreuder, Hodgson, Wacokecoke

Gloucester: Moyle, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Evans, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Hanson, Balmain, Garvey, Alemanno, Craig, Ludlow (c), Ackermann

Replacements: Walker, Saville, Ford-Robinson, Gibson, Nagle-Taylor, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Carreras

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys

