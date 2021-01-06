Hamish Watson: Scotland back-row signs new Edinburgh contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Scotland back-row Hamish Watson has signed a new "long-term contract" with Edinburgh.
More to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Scotland back-row Hamish Watson has signed a new "long-term contract" with Edinburgh.
More to follow.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into rugby union - get into the social team game that brings people together