Scottish official Hollie Davidson will take charge of her first ever men's professional match when she referees Newcastle Falcons v Castres in the Challenge Cup.

The former under-20 international became Scotland's first female professional referee in 2017.

Davidson has already been an assistant in the Pro14 and Europe, and will step into the main role on 16 January.

"I couldn't quite believe it when I got the phone call," the 28-year-old said.

"I am hugely excited by the appointment, and I'm looking forward to being tested at the next level of rugby."