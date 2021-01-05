Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emma Taylor has played for All-Ireland League outfit Railway Union RFC for three years

Premier 15s side Saracens have signed Canada internationals Alysha Corrigan and Emma Taylor.

Corrigan can play on the wing or at centre, while forward Taylor predominantly plays in the back row.

"Alysha is a powerful and explosive midfield player and Emma brings great physicality to the game," said Sarries head coach Alex Austerberry.

"We welcome both players and are excited about what they will bring to the club."

The length of their contracts at Copthall Stadium have not been disclosed.

Saracens are second in the Premier 15s table, having won all seven of their league games this season.

The north London club are five points behind leaders Harlequins, who boast a perfect record from their eight matches.

The campaign will continue during the current coronavirus lockdown under the adapted laws introduced at the start of the season in October.