Ed Slater (left) and Dan du Preez were both cited for separate incidents in Sale's ill-tempered victory

Gloucester lock Ed Slater and Sale Sharks back row Dan du Preez have been banned for four and three weeks respectively over separate incidents in their Premiership match at Kingsholm.

Slater, 32, accepted a charge of dangerous play at a ruck or maul.

Du Preez, 25, was charged with striking with the shoulder but accepted an alternative charge of reckless or dangerous play at his disciplinary.

Slater will be free to play again on 2 February and Du Preez on 26 January.

Sale won Saturday's ill-tempered match 22-19 after coming from behind.

Du Preez's challenge on Gloucester centre Chris Harris led to some angry words on the pitch immediately afterwards and Harris being taken off for a head injury.

The South Africa international will now miss Sale's Premiership match against Worcester on Friday and their European Champions Cup fixtures at Edinburgh and at home to Toulon.

Should any of those fixtures be cancelled or rearranged, his return date will be amended.

The same applies to Slater, who was cited for making contact with the head of Sale hooker Akker van der Merwe with a trailing right arm early in the second half.

He will miss Premiership matches against Newcastle and Northampton as well as Champions Cup matches at Ulster and against Lyon.