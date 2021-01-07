Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has won 143 caps for Wales and played nine Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is "making great progress and bounding around" after a knee injury, according to Ospreys coach Toby Booth.

Booth says Jones is confident he can be involved in the Six Nations opener against Ireland on 7 February.

He has not played since the final Autumn Nations match against Italy.

But Ospreys' 58-cap Wales centre Scott Williams faces a long lay-off after fracturing his shoulder-blade against Cardiff Blues.

