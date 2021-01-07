Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dai Young is a former Wales captain in rugby union and rugby league

Cardiff Blues have confirmed Dai Young's return as interim director of rugby with head coach John Mulvihill leaving the Welsh region.

Blues say Mulvihill has left his position with immediate effect for personal reasons.

The Australian took charge ahead of the 2018-19 season but departs as he approaches the final months of his three-year contract.

Young returns to the Arms Park a decade after leaving Blues for Wasps.

Mulvihill succeeded Danny Wilson in 2018 and Cardiff Blues say there were talks about extending his contract but both parties agreed to bring his time at the region to "an amicable end".

"I have enjoyed my time here and must thank everyone at club and the fantastic supporters for the welcome I received and the passion and dedication they have shown throughout," said Mulvihill.

"It has been an incredibly difficult period due to the financial challenges in regional rugby and that has been further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the various implications, however I am enormously proud of our success in development.

John Mulvihill had previously worked with Western Force in Super Rugby and in Japan's Top League with Kintetsu Liners and Honda Heat

"We have seen a host of young players graduate from our academy, make their senior debuts and establish themselves as vital members of the squad and our international representation has grown from four to six when I arrived, to 14 now. That is something I am very proud of.

"I always believed we could bring success to Cardiff Blues on the pitch and it is with sadness that I leave but with the nature of this season and the situation in the world currently, I have to put my family first and I'm looking forward to the next chapter.

"Cardiff Blues will remain a fond part of my life and I wish the club, players, coaches and staff every success for the future."

Familiar face

Mulvihill's departure signals the return of Young, who guided Cardiff Blues through their most successful period in the regional era.

Young was director of rugby between 2003 and 2011, winning the EDF Energy Cup and Amlin Challenge Cup, and coming within a penalty shootout of a Heineken Cup final, before joining Wasps in 2011.

The former dual-code international spent nine years at the now Coventry-based club and took them from adversity to three consecutive Premiership play-offs, including the 2017 final before leaving in February 2020.

The 53-year-old will officially start with Cardiff Blues next Monday as an interim appointment, with a view to agreeing a long-term deal in the weeks ahead.

"I am really excited for the opportunity to return to Cardiff Blues," said Young.

"This is a club I know very well and am passionate about. I have a huge affinity with the area and many fond memories at the Arms Park.

"There is already an exciting squad in place, with a lot of young talent coming through and staff that are already well known to me.

"I enjoyed nine great years here previously and return to Wales with a further nine years of experience in a different environment, culture and league structure with Wasps.

"Now is the right time to return to rugby and to do so with my home region is brilliant. I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting started and helping to move the Blues forward."

Board decisions

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland thanked Mulvihill as he outlined why the changes had happened now.

"It has been a challenging period but he has overseen the development of numerous talented youngsters who have become first team regulars and a substantial increase in our international representation," said Holland.

"With the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, it has become increasingly difficult in both professional rugby and John's personal circumstances.

"He has not seen three of his daughters for two years now and this has played a significant part in the decision."

Richard Holland succeeded former Wales and Lions lock Robert Norster at Cardiff Arms Park in December 2011

Holland added: "We were acutely aware of the need to bring on board an experienced director of rugby and Dai ticks all the boxes.

"He has an enormous history at the Arms Park, is passionate about the team and has added further vast experience while at Wasps for nine years.

"While this is initially only a short-term deal, I know Dai's desire is to come to a long-term agreement and he will be part of our process."

Holland says former Wales and Cardiff wing Nigel Walker will also be involved in that process.

"There has already been widespread interest in the position and Nigel Walker will lead a selection panel, which will convene to agree the best outcome for Cardiff Blues," said Holland.

Young's initial deal is understood to last until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel will join the Cardiff Blues coaching staff next summer from Ulster after being appointed as the senior assistant coach responsible for attack for 2021-22.