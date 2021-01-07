Johann Muller celebrates the RDS victory over Leinster almost eight years ago

Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 8 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Johann Muller captained Ulster to their last win over Leinster at the RDS in 2013 and he believes they can do it again in the Pro14 derby on Friday.

Ulster top Conference A with 10 wins from 10 games while second-placed Leinster slipped to a first loss last weekend against Connacht.

"The first 20 minutes is key - if Ulster can put on a lot of pressure and can absorb it," said Muller.

"After that it's about quality not emotion - I'll say Ulster by two."

The South African lock led Ulster to a thrilling 22-18 victory over Leinster at the Dublin venue, saying "to get one over them on their home patch was a really special and satisfying feeling".

Muller has continued to follow Ulster's fortunes since his retirement in 2014 and he is delighted with their progress under coach Dan McFarland.

Form team

"Ulster have been on a great run and playing some really good rugby," he added.

"The great thing for me is that there are no superstars in the side - I say that with respect and it's a wonderful thing.

"When you can get a team that can play together it doesn't matter what the names are on the shirts. When you play well as a team that's when you are really dangerous and that's the thing I've seen from Ulster this year.

"They play for each other. there's a lot of pride in that jersey and if you can create that culture then you are on the way to something special.

"I'm really excited for the game but on the downside Leinster got a proper hiding from Connacht last weekend. That's always dangerous as they've got a lot to prove, that that defeat was just a hiccup."