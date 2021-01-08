Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists Japan are currently a tier two nation

World Rugby has committed to improving female representation within the organisation and is considering removing the tier system for international teams.

The global governing body has set a target of 40% women on its committees and boards.

As part of a governance review, it will next look at the classification of unions and possible new competitions.

Only certain countries can achieve 'tier one' classification currently.

Those that form part of the Six Nations or Sanzaar are considered part of rugby's top tier, with 2019 World Cup quarter-finalists Japan, for example, excluded.

It is thought scrapping the tier terminology would lead to increased funding and increased World Rugby voting rights for current tier two unions.

After Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean stood down from the World Rugby council amid accusations of homophobia and discrimination in 2020, a 'fit and proper person test' will also be introduced for all council members.

Player representation on all committee structures was included among the recommendations too.

Outcomes of the review, led by British Olympic Association chairman Sir Hugh Robertson, were announced on Thursday but it is not yet known when they will come into force.

Sir Hugh said: "These actions will strengthen diversity and inclusion and, for the first time, introduce an independent ethics structure.

"These were all proposals which received widespread support across the global game."