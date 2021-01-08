Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lasha Jaiani played in Georgia's defeat by England in November

Premiership side Wasps have signed Georgia second-row Lasha Jaiani.

The 22-year-old lock made his international debut in February 2020 and has six caps after featuring in last year's Autumn Nations Cup.

After representing Georgia Under-20s at the 2017 and 2018 Junior World Championships, Jaiani spent time playing for the University of Exeter.

"Playing for Wasps will enable me to make a step up in my professional career," he said. external-link

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett added: "Lasha will really complement the great group of locks that we already have at the club and we look forward to furthering his development over his time with us."