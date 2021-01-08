Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Will Rowlands has been linked with a move to Dragons

Wales have a fresh second-row worry as the 2021 Six Nations tournament looms.

Will Rowlands failed a head injury assessment as Wasps won 52-44 at Bath in the English Premiership on Friday.

Ospreys boss Toby Booth says Wales captain and world-record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones is "winning his battle" to be fit for their opener against Ireland on 7 February.

Like Jones, Scarlets' Jake Ball is a concern for Wales boss Wayne Pivac as he recovers from a knee injury.

Rowlands left the fray at The Rec shortly before half-time.