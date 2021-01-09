Liam Williams: Scarlets wing faces possible ban after derby red card
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Liam Williams could miss Wales' opening game of the Six Nations after he was sent-off in Scarlets' Pro14 derby defeat by Cardiff Blues.
Williams was shown a straight red for his dangerous entry into the ruck.
The 29-year-old, making his comeback following injury, made no attempt to wrap his arms and his head made direct contact with Shane Lewis-Hughes.
Wales face Ireland in their opening game of the Six Nations on 7 February.
After being shown the red card, Williams told referee Craig Evans: "Going to start playing touch is it?".