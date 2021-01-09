Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams and Shane Lewis-Hughes shake hands after the former was sent off

Liam Williams could miss Wales' opening game of the Six Nations after he was sent-off in Scarlets' Pro14 derby defeat by Cardiff Blues.

Williams was shown a straight red for his dangerous entry into the ruck.

The 29-year-old, making his comeback following injury, made no attempt to wrap his arms and his head made direct contact with Shane Lewis-Hughes.

Wales face Ireland in their opening game of the Six Nations on 7 February.

After being shown the red card, Williams told referee Craig Evans: "Going to start playing touch is it?".