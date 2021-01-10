Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Northampton Saints are scheduled to play Leinster in the Champions Cup on Friday, 15 January

Leicester have been awarded four points after Saturday's Premiership game at Northampton was cancelled because of Covid-19 cases in the Saints camp.

Northampton, who had a number of positive tests and further players placed into self-isolation, have been awarded two points.

The Saints closed their training facility following the outbreak.

The points lift Tigers to sixth in the table, while Northampton climb to seventh place.

The decision was made by a Premiership Rugby panel of chairman Andy Higginson, chief executive Darren Childs and rugby director Phil Winstanley in line with a newly-implemented points system for games affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The result of the match has been deemed to be 0-0.

Northampton are due to return to training on Monday, when a further round of testing for the virus will be undertaken.

