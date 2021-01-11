Kyle Sinckler: Bristol Bears and England prop to face disciplinary hearing
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Bristol Bears and England prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited after allegedly swearing at a referee.
The British & Irish Lions forward was heard using foul language towards Karl Dickson in Saturday's Premiership win at Exeter.
The 27-year-old was spoken to by Dickson on the pitch and will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.
If found guilty of "failing to respect the authority of the match official", he faces a minimum ban of two weeks.