Tom Gordon has signed a "long term contract" with Glasgow Warriors, the Pro14 club have announced.

The New Zealand-born flanker, 23, has been a regular in Danny Wilson's side this season.

Gordon, who qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents, was called up to Gregor Townsend's squad last year after featuring for the under-20s.

"I'm really happy here - I love the club and I love the boys," Gordon told the Warriors website. external-link

"I'm thrilled to be staying at the club that saw something in me and gave me the opportunity to turn pro. I'm excited for the next few years ahead."

Gordon has been with Glasgow since 2018 and Wilson said the player "has really developed in the last six months via opportunities to play week in week out and shown his ability as an out and out seven".