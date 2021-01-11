Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Lowe scored on his Ireland debut against Wales in November

Ireland wing James Lowe has returned to training with Leinster after two months out with a groin injury.

The New Zealand native got injured while training with the international squad during the Autumn Nations Cup campaign in November.

It is unsure when the 23-year-old will be fit enough to return to competitive action for his club.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has also welcomed out-half Ciaran Frawley back to training after a hamstring injury.

Rhys Ruddock, Jordan Larmour and Josh Murphy will train as normal this week having returned to the side for Friday's Pro14 win over Ulster.

However, hooker Sean Cronin will be assessed after suffering a knee injury in the Pro14 reigning champions' 24-12 victory at Dublin's RDS.

Garry Ringrose (jaw), Conor O'Brien (knee), Tommy O'Brien (ankle), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) remain unavailable for selection.

Lowe scored on his Ireland debut against Wales in their Autumn Nations Cup opener and played in the defeat by England the following week, but has not played since.

Ireland will begin their 2021 Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on 7 February.