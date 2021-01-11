McCarthy's club career included spells at Leinster, Connacht, London Wasps and Newcastle Falcons

Former Ireland international Mike McCarthy has said there is "not much leeway for further cancellations" if the Six Nations is to start on 6 February as planned.

McCarthy was speaking on Sportsound Extra Time minutes after European rugby's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup were temporarily suspended.

The announcement followed the French government decreeing that its clubs should not play in the competitions this month.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said it aims to resume and finish the tournaments "as soon as practicable".

McCarthy said he has concerns about the Six Nations' start date, but that he is encouraged by comments made on Sunday by French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte, who said he remains optimistic that the Six Nations will go ahead as scheduled despite the Covid-19 crisis.

"It is concerning in an already congested season and we hope it doesn't have a knock-on effect for the Six Nations, but reading Bernard Laporte's comments certainly made me feel a bit more confident," the former Leinster lock said.

"You certainly live in hope but with such a congested season, bookended by a Lions' tour to South Africa, there is not much leeway for more cancellations or postponements. Fingers crossed the Six Nations does go ahead in February."

Ireland are due to start their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on 7 February.

While concerned about what impact the European decision could have on the general rugby calendar, McCarthy, who is a development manager with the Rugby Players Association, said he is confident the players will be able to adapt to the fluid situation regarding fixtures.

"One thing with rugby players is that they are adaptable and I don't they they will be looking too far ahead," continued the 39-year-old, who won 19 Ireland caps before retiring in 2017.

"They will concentrate on what's on their plate, they go from a week to week focus. They will readjust, have their meetings and decide what the best course of action is.

"It is frustrating and there is the concern about the new variant (of Covid-19) but for the Six Nations they will take their lead from the Autumn Nations Cup in terms of hopefully giving confidence about how it can be run without too much danger or disruption."

Click here to listen to the full Mike McCarthy interview on this week's episode of Sportsound Extra-Time, presented by Mark Sidebottom.