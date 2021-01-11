Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Because of the coronavirus pandemic Cambrian Welfare RFC last played in January, 2020

A Welsh rugby player has been banned for four years for taking a performance-enhancing drug.

Mark Jones, of Rhondda club Cambrian Welfare, was found guilty of using anabolic steroid clenbuterol and lost an appeal against that finding.

United Kingdom Anti-Doping (Ukad) dismissed Jones' case that he had ingested the drug via "cheap meat".

Jones was tested at club training on 25 April, 2019 and is banned until midnight on 24 April, 2023.

Ukad director of operations Pat Myhill said: "Clenbuterol is a very powerful substance and is not licenced for human consumption in the UK. It poses a serious risk to health for anyone who takes it.

"But when it comes to sport, the only reason you would take it is to gain an unfair advantage over your opponents, to cheat, to undermine fair play and the values of sport.

"The NAPD (National Anti-Doping Panel) investigation considered Mr Jones' claims that the findings were potentially the result of meat contamination.

"However, Mr Jones was unable to provide any evidence to support this claim."