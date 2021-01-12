Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys lost 20-10 to Connacht in their last Pro14 match at the Liberty Stadium in November 2019

Ospreys and Connacht are aiming to bring forward their rearranged Pro14 match in Galway to the weekend of 22-24 January.

The original match in late November was postponed after a Welsh regional player returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The game was initially rescheduled for 13 February but could be brought forward to Sunday, 24 January.

Welsh regions were facing two weeks off after the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup were suspended.

Ospreys have won five out of the last six games and head coach Toby Booth wants to keep playing.

"We are in conversation with Connacht and Pro14 to see whether that can be done, otherwise there is such a big block without any rugby for us," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"We are seeing whether that suits both parties and we should know that in the next 24 hours.

"We want to keep playing. There's a lot of positivity around the place.

"Winning does that, the culture you have does that, consistency does that. We want to maintain the vibe that you've created within the camp."

No league games for Dragons, Scarlets or Cardiff Blues have been rearranged yet.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) says it had "no choice" but to postpone all matches scheduled for the weekends of 16 and 23 January.

It comes after the French government decreed its clubs should not play in the competitions this month.

The Irish inter-provincial derby between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park has been rescheduled for Saturday 23 January, while Glasgow and Edinburgh will face each other seven days earlier in Scotland.

This season's Pro14 competition has been shortened to 16 rounds to accommodate the new Rainbow Cup from April onwards.

There will be no semi-finals with the two conference winners meeting in the final on 27 March.