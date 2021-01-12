Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Lang and Glen Young will join Edinburgh from Harlequins for the 2021-22 season

James Lang and Glen Young will join Edinburgh from Harlequins for the 2021-22 season.

Scotland fly-half and centre Lang, 25, has five international caps while lock Young, 26, has featured for Scotland Under-20s.

"James and Glen are quality, experienced individuals," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"They'll add a new dynamic to our depth and competition for places in a number of areas."

Lang has scored 11 tries in 73 Quins appearances since 2016 and says he "jumped at the opportunity" to move north.

Young moved to The Stoop from Newcastle Falcons in 2019 and is "buzzing to get started with Edinburgh".