Garry Ringrose is tackled by Shane Daly as Leinster beat Munster in last season's Pro14 semi-final on 4 September 2020

The Pro14 inter-provincial derby between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park has been rescheduled for Saturday 23 January, with a 19:35 GMT kick-off.

The game was originally due to be played on Saturday 26 December but was called off on Christmas Eve in line with coronavirus guidelines.

The match has been rearranged following the postponement of the final two rounds of Champions Cup fixtures.

Munster sit top of Conference B while Leinster are second in Conference A.

Both provinces have won eight of their nine Pro14 fixtures to date and Leinster could draw level on points with Ulster should they secure a bonus-point victory over their Irish rivals.

The derby was originally postponed after Leinster indicated they were "investigating the outcomes of some of the results" from their most recent round of Covid-19 testing.

In a subsequent statement issued on Boxing Day, the Irish province confirmed that "all outstanding Covid-19 PCR Testing results have now been returned and all players and staff have tested negative".