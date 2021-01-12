Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Friday's match was subject to a late call-off after both sides had gone through their warm-ups

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh will meet at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 17:15 GMT) in their rearranged Pro14 fixture.

The inter-city derby was postponed on Friday due to a frozen pitch.

Both sides are free this weekend after European competitions were temporarily suspended.

Saturday's fixture will be the second in a best-of-three contest for the 1872 Cup after Edinburgh won 10-7 at Murrayfield on 2 January.

Friday's postponement was announced just 30 minutes before kick-off after Edinburgh had scrummage problems in the warm-up.

Warriors are bottom of Pro14 Conference A with two victories from nine outings, while Edinburgh have three wins from eight to sit fifth in Conference B.

Edinburgh had been due to host Sale, while Glasgow were originally scheduled to visit Lyon in the Champions Cup.

But the tournament is on hold after the French government decreed its clubs should not play in European competitions this month in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.