Aaron Sexton is among the emerging young talent set to be in action for Ulster 'A' against Leinster 'A' on Friday

BBC Sport NI will have live coverage of Ulster Rugby's 'A' team in action against Leinster 'A' this Friday, 15 January, giving rugby fans the chance to see some of the best emerging talent from the province.

The game will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport NI website from the Kingspan Stadium with kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

Ulster 'A' will be aiming to go unbeaten in their inter-provincial campaign, having already notched up a win against Leinster 'A' in Dublin in September.

They have also recorded a win at home against Munster 'A', as well as a draw with Connacht Eagles in Galway.

Jim Neilly will be on commentary alongside former UIster player, Ian Humphreys.

