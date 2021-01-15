Leinster fought back into the game from 16-0 down to trail by only two but the home side soon regained the initiative

Wing Aaron Sexton's two tries contributed to Ulster A's impressive 37-14 win over their Leinster counterparts at Kingspan Stadium.

Three Bill Johnston penalties gave Ulster a 9-0 lead by half-time.

Sexton's first touchdown helped increase Ulster's lead to 16-0 but replies from Jack Dunne and Liam Turner cut the margin to only two points.

But Ulster prop Callum Reid barnstormed his way over before further scores from Sexton and Marcus Rea.

Johnston showed tremendous vision and composure to deliver a perfect crosskick to set up Sexton's second try and the Clonmel man also produced an impeccable display from the tee as he finished with a 100% record of three penalties and four conversions.

Captain David McCann, like Johnston among those who have had senior experience for Ulster, produced an outstanding display for the home side as he carried at will and was also disruptive at the breakdown.

The entertaining match was streamed live on the BBC Sport website as the Ulster side repeated their win over their counterparts in Dublin in September.

Bill Johnston's superb display for Ulster A including kicking 17 points

Both sides paraded predominantly youthful line-ups although a number of players with senior experience were involved including highly-rated back row Ryan Baird and wing Cian Kelleher for the visitors plus Johnston, Ross Kane, Adam McBurney and Rea for the home side.

Leinster produced a couple of dangerous early bursts down their left wing but well-judged interceptions by Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak and back row Rea averted the danger on both occasions.

However, Ulster took the lead on 17 minutes as Johnston slotted a straightforward penalty after number eight McCann's clever grubber kick had almost yielded a try for Conor Rankin, when the advantage had already been signalled.

Further Johnston penalties in the 27th and 35th minutes left Ulster 9-0 up at the break after the home stage had repelled a drive towards their line by the hitherto rather subdued Ireland hopeful Baird.

Ulster quickly added to their lead following their resumption as Doak's exchange of passes with Ben Carson after the scrum-half's snipe off a rock-solid scrum was followed by a perfect pass to a charging Hayden Hyde, who set up Irish schools' 100m record holder Sexton to finish in the right corner.

Johnston added the most difficult of conversions to increase Ulster's lead to 16-0 but Leinster hit back with two converted tries in 10 minutes with Jamie Osborne's burst setting up captain Jack Dunne's close-range finish before clever play from replacement scrum-half Paddy Patterson sent in Liam Turner.

At that stage, Leinster appeared to have the momentum but prop Reid's sensational burst through the visitors' defence from 30 metres out before breaking through further tackles to score, turned the game in Ulster's favour again.

Johnston's latest conversion increased the margin to 23-14 and the match was effectively over on 65 minutes after the former fly-half broke clear of the defence before, without breaking stride, delivering a perfectly-weighted angled kick for Sexton to score.

Replacement James McCormick's charge set up Rea's late try as David Humphreys' son James was also introduced for his A debut in the closing moments.