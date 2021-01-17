Ulster scrum-half Kathryn Dane has become a key player for Ireland

Momentum isn't a term that was frequently used in 2020 as the sporting landscape was ripped apart, reorganised and then demolished once more due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rugby, by its very nature, was a sport that was heavily hit. The aftermath was an endless list of postponements, cancellations and the longest Six Nations in history.

The women's tournament was not completed due to travel restrictions around Europe and the part-time nature of the majority of sides. Rugby World Cup qualifiers were also impacted and lost amongst the sea of interruptions.

Since the final whistle blew in Ireland's defeat by England on 23 February last year, Adam Griggs' side have played just 80 minutes - a determined win over Italy in October. Now, with the start of the Women's Six Nations pushed back until the "spring or summer", the wait for international rugby goes on.

In comparison to the part-time women have played, their male counterparts were able to 'bubble' and complete the Six Nations and four Autumn Nations Cup matches. That only highlights the reality of the part-time set-up, where bubbles are near impossible due to the livelihoods of players in all four corners of the country.

On paper at least, that doesn't leave a lot of room for optimism. However there is still hope in the Irish camp.

"It was disappointing but we were going to take each day as it comes and adapt to the changing circumstances," said scrum-half Kathryn Dane.

"We were prepared for the news and it gives us an opportunity to really work on ourselves and the finer details. I know we will be even better when we do get back."

We have to stay resilient

Despite the staggered nature of 2020, there was a feeling of something growing in Ireland. They saw off Scotland in the Six Nations opener before turning on the style against Wales at Donnybrook.

The defeat by full-timers England in Doncaster was expected but there were still positives to take despite the 27-0 defeat. It was a brave performance against the World Cup finalists who had put 50 points past Ireland 12 months earlier.

Even the eight-month break from action couldn't stifle the progress and Ireland looked ready to take on France and the World Cup qualifiers after seeing off Italy's challenge - then the next lockdown came.

"It was gutting not being able to play France. Off the back of the win against Italy we were thinking it was really good and it was building blocks for the French game and the qualifiers," added Dane.

Ireland have been able to train in Dublin to try and keep sharp ahead of the Six Nations

Back to that key word - momentum. Despite the restrictions, Ireland have been able to train at the High Performance Centre in Dublin at weekends in a bid to stay sharp.

"Everyone is in their provincial areas, but when we do come together it is time well spent. You feel really good after a camp.

"Everything is streamlined and purposeful and we do feel like we are getting better and better despite the lack of matches," said the 24-year-old.

"The World Cup qualifiers are the big driver for us. The Six Nations games will be good foundations but for now we are playing in-house games to try and stay fresh so we are in the best place to qualify."

That work-life balance

Dane is on a physiotherapy internship with Leinster on top of her PhD studies at Trinity College, which look at the impact of tackling in women's rugby. Combined with her Ireland duties, the Fermanagh native is "surrounded by rugby".

Does the balance between work, life and studies make life more difficult for a part-time international? Of course it does. Does it make the players any less dedicated? Not a chance.

"Getting up at half six on a Monday morning after a game to go to work is a bit trickier for us but we will never make excuses for ourselves," said Dane on the part-time nature of Ireland's set-up.

"We don't think of it as a disadvantage, however. We have shown that we are pushing on. This is what we have and we will always give our best.

"I've had to improve my organisational skills and compartmentalising those aspects of my life. If we were playing a game I would take Monday to Wednesday as my PhD and work days, then maybe do some video analysis in the evenings.

"Once Thursday comes around I'm solely in rugby mode. I switch off the work emails and I put all my focus on the game."

Dane has won 12 caps and been a regular at scrum-half under Ireland head coach Adam Griggs

Dane feels she is "twice the player" she was 12 months ago thanks to the work she has put in during lockdown and studying the game during her time with Leinster.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult but it has given me a lot of time to try and get my strength and conditioning up. I'm definitely more robust than I've ever been before, and that goes hand-in-hand with the Leinster job so I can be immersed in rugby," she said.

"That keeps me motivated. I leave work energised by the players, coaches and staff so that drives me on to push myself that little bit harder in the Ireland camps and my video analysis. It has shown me the standard you need to be playing at to play rugby at an elite level. Overall it has been a massive help to my game.

She admits she is her own harshest critic and says she often loses sleep after matches but feels that is down to a desire to improve.

"I don't know whether that is just me or if it it a general scrum-half thing, but I like to watch everything back," said the Old Belvedere player.

"It is easy to remember the pass or kick that went wrong and it is good to be reminded of the positive moments in a game too. That really helps me make peace with the game and get a good night of sleep.

"I'm always looking for feedback and reviewing everything that I do. It comes with the position and I want to improve as a player. I can be hard on myself but it is to help me become the best player that I possibly can."