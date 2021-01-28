Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

BBC One will show Wales v Ireland on the opening weekend of the 2021 Six Nations

2021 Guinness Six Nations Dates: 6 February to 20 March Coverage: Watch live coverage & highlights on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV's and online; listen to match commentaries, shows and podcasts on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; follow text coverage on the BBC Sport website and mobile app; further coverage available in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

BBC One will broadcast live coverage of seven Six Nations matches on BBC TV, iPlayer, online and mobile app.

Starting on Sunday, 7 February with Wales v Ireland, the BBC will show Wales, Scotland and France home games.

There will be live text coverage, reports and video highlights of every match on the BBC Sport website and app, plus in-play highlights of BBC games.

BBC Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra will bring you commentary of every match involving a home nations team.

You can also download the Rugby Union Weekly podcast every Tuesday from the BBC Sounds app to hear hosts Danny Care, Ugo Monye, Chris Ashton and rugby correspondent Chris Jones debate the big talking points, while Matt Dawson's Rugby Show returns on Radio 5 Live to preview every round of games.

Matt Dawson will also offer his take on events in a weekly column published on the BBC Sport website.

England won the delayed 2020 Six Nations on points difference from France.

Which matches are on BBC TV and iPlayer?

England survived a late red card for Manu Tuilagi to beat Wales 33-30 in the Six Nations last year - a match played just before the first Covid-19 lockdown

After showing Wales v Ireland on the opening weekend, BBC One and BBC iPlayer will bring you six other games:

Scotland v Wales on week two

Wales v England and France v Scotland in round three

Scotland v Ireland in the penultimate round

Scotland v Italy and France v Wales on the final day

Former France and Leicester hooker Benjamin Kayser joins the TV team, while former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton returns to a line-up that also features Martin Johnson, Jamie Heaslip, John Barclay, Jeremy Guscott, Jonathan Davies, Chris Paterson, Thomas Castaignede, Andy Nicol and Brian Moore.

There will be a one-hour Six Nations Rugby Special on BBC Two on 14 February for fans to catch up on all the latest highlights from the Championship.

When does live radio commentary start?

The BBC's live radio and online coverage starts on the opening day of Saturday, 6 February with Italy v France followed by England's Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland.

There will also be additional coverage and analysis across BBC Wales, BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland. All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

How to follow on social media

BBC Sport's various social media accounts will provide all the latest breaking news stories and most sharable clips from the tournament. Follow BBC Sport on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to get your rugby union fix.

What about the women's tournament?

The 2021 Women's Six Nations has both been postponed to a date yet to be announced.

Fixtures and full BBC coverage times

Saturday, 6 February

13:15-13:45, Eddie Butler's Six Nations, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

14:15-16:15, Italy v France, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & ITV

16:45-18:45, England v Scotland, Radio 5 Live & ITV

Sunday, 7 February

14:00-17:15, Wales v Ireland, BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (from 15:00)

17:10-17:30, Six Nations Forum, BBC Red Button & online

Friday, 12 February

21:00-22:00, Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, BBC Radio 5 Live

*further dates to be added once confirmed

Saturday, 13 February

14:15-16:15, England v Italy, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & ITV

16:00-19:10, Scotland v Wales, BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (from 16:45)

19:05-19:20, Six Nations Forum, BBC Red Button & online

Sunday, 14 February

15:00-17:00, Ireland v France, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & ITV

18:00-19:00, Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 27 February

14:15-16:15, Italy v Ireland, BBC Radio Ulster & ITV

16:00-19:10, Wales v England, BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live (from 16:45)

19:05-19:30, Six Nations Forum, BBC Red Button & online

Sunday, 28 February

14:00-17:15, France v Scotland, BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (from 15:00)

17:10-17:30, Six Nations Forum, BBC Red Button & online

Saturday, 13 March

14:15-16:15, Italy v Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & ITV

16:45-18:45, England v France, Radio 5 Live & ITV

Sunday, 14 March

14:00-17:15, Scotland v Ireland, BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (from 15:00)

Saturday, 20 March

13:45-16:30, Scotland v Italy, BBC One, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio Scotland

16:45-18:45, Ireland v England, Radio 5 Live & ITV

19:15-22:25, France v Wales, BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live

Catch-up

