Dai Young captained Wales in rugby league and rugby union

They say never go back. Cardiff Blues' prodigal son Dai Young has done just that having returned to the Arms Park after almost a decade away.

Young was named interim director of rugby earlier this month as a replacement for departed head coach John Mulvihill and is now preparing for his first game in charge, against Scarlets on Friday night.

It was 2011 when Young left the region to take up the director of rugby role with Wasps.

It ended a love affair for the former Wales prop, who had captained Cardiff and been head coach at the club before becoming director of rugby between 2003 and 2011 at the newly-formed Cardiff Blues region.

Young won the EDF Energy Cup and Amlin Challenge Cup, and came within a penalty shootout of a Heineken Cup final, before joining Wasps.

The former dual-code international spent nine years at the now Coventry-based club and took them from adversity to three consecutive Premiership play-offs - including the 2017 final - before leaving in February 2020.

The first hiatus of his rugby career followed before the Blues came calling once more and he mulled over the position.

"It probably took about two days," said Young.

"It was not something on my radar initially. When I had the phone call I sat down and thought about it.

"If it was two or three seasons since I had left, it probably would not be the right thing. But it is 10 years. It feels like a very different challenge.

"Going into the camp I was pleasantly surprised how well resourced they are off the field to make sure preparations are right for the players.

"Facilities have been difficult over this period, mainly because of the pandemic taking over the Arms Park. There are positive noises about that and we feel that will be resolved sooner rather than later."

Young's initial contract is until the end of the season but he could take over on a longer-term basis.

"It is too early to 100% confirm that," said Young.

"Both the club and myself have ventured into the agreement with an understanding (that) if they like the look of me and I like the look of them, it's something we would look to progress.

"In an ideal world yes (staying long-term), but only time will tell. Both parties are not going to rush into anything."

Young does not mind whether he has a director of rugby or head coach title.

"I think I am experienced enough to adapt to whatever role is put in front of me," said Young.

"Titles can be so misleading. If you look at the director of rugby jobs in the Premiership, they all do a different job. Some are hands on, some are not.

"I see my strengths on the field and I want to be heavily involved in the coaching. Whatever title comes out it does not matter.

"You have to be involved in recruitment but the chief executive here, Richard Holland, is very experienced so will help me out in that department.

"It's about working to your strengths. I think my strength is on the field and getting stuck in."

Young insists he is refreshed by his 11-month exile after watching Wasps reach the 2019-20 Premiership final in his absence.

He insists he bears no grudges surrounding his exit when Wasps were struggling with attack coach Lee Blackett taking over.

"I am enjoying just being back in rugby because the plan was when I finished at Wasps to have a couple of months off and rest up because I needed that," said Young.

"I have missed it but 16 years as director of rugby is a long time and takes its toll. I felt a bit burned out and I had time to refresh myself and recharge the batteries.

"It was hugely beneficial to me to have that period. It's gone on a bit longer than I would have liked but the rugby world has shut down.

"I have never been out of work before so you value how lucky you are when you are working in a sport you love. You will never undervalue it again."

So how does Young view his new squad?

"I see a lot of talent," he said.

"The challenge is up front and if you look at the front-five there are a lot of young players, so (there is) scope for them to improve and develop.

"Everybody recognises the strength at the minute is behind the scrum with a lot of game-changers. The challenge is to give them the ball to do their stuff.

"The balance of the squad can be improved but it's not far away. There is overload in some positions and understrength in others. It is a young squad with players on an upward curve.

"My first goal is retention, then development and if you have hotspots around that then recruit. There is an appetite to recruit but you also don't want to put players in the way of developing young Welsh players.

"I don't think there us a lot of money in the world of rugby, it is not individual to Cardiff."

Nevertheless, Young does not believe Welsh regions should use finances as an excuse.

"I don't quite know where the funding issues are at the moment, yet to me, it's an easy excuse to throw that lack of funding determines things," said Young.

"I am sure it plays a part but I don't think it's the whole picture.

"Welsh regions need to be at the business end of competitions every year. If I look at this Cardiff Blues squad, I don't think they are good enough to make a dent in Europe but would like to think we can be pushing for play-offs.

"Something that has jumped out at me is the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union) and regions seem closer than when I left, there seems more symmetry. They both want a strong national team and strong regions."