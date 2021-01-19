Dan Lydiate (R) was captain alongside Rhys Priestland when Wales faced Georgia in November 2017

Who to pick, who to drop and who to recall - it is time to assess the players Wales coach Wayne Pivac might select for the 2021 Six Nations.

Wales have won only three competitive games out of 10 matches since Pivac took charge in late 2019 and need to start positively in the Six Nations opener against Ireland on 7 February.

BBC Sport Wales assesses some of the faces - old, new and unfamiliar - who may get the call when Pivac names his squad on Wednesday.

Return of the old guard?

While the autumn message was about building for the 2023 World Cup, there has been much talk about Wales' 2021 Six Nations squad including some of the star names of the class of 2011, all of whom are now approaching their mid-30s.

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland, 34, has not appeared for Wales since 2017 but is a player who has found form again this season, proving a reliable pivot guiding Bath around the ruthless fields of the English Premiership.

A return to Wales at Cardiff Blues is on the cards and that could give Pivac the excuse he needs to bring in Priestland from the cold immediately. In-form Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans, 24, would be a younger contender alongside Dan Biggar and Callum Sheedy.

Dan Lydiate: 'Brilliant' back-row tipped for Wales recall by Ospreys boss Toby Booth

If injuries in recent years were not enough to make Dan Lydiate wonder if he would ever return to the international fray, he has since had to watch as a succession of back-row youngsters have risen to prominence.

But if Wales want to win quick turnover ball, the 33-year-old Ospreys flanker's chop-tackling could provide the opportunities for Justin Tipuric to do just that... again.

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts, 34,has been turning back time in recent weeks, displaying deft touches with the ball as well has his familiar gain-line expertise. As Wales have lacked players able to make the hard yards under Pivac, Roberts could yet rekindle his hopes of topping 100 caps for his country.

New blood, squad bolters?

Scarlets back-rower Josh Macleod was on the brink of a debut cap in the autumn having been named as an uncapped player only for a torn hamstring to scupper his hopes.

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall has been the form number nine in the Premiership this season under Pat Lam and could have to choose between Wales and England.

Harry Randall has played for England at under-20 level

Half-back partner Callum Sheedy ended speculation over his international loyalties by accepting Pivac's overtures. An omen, perhaps?

Back from injury?

Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi's go-forward presence has been missed during his absence with concussion. Navidi's versatility is also a bonus, giving Pivac the option to pick him anywhere in the back-row. His region say he is close to returning and he would be a welcome addition.

Scarlets skipper Ken Owens is due to comeback from a shoulder injury after missing the autumn programme and Wales desperately missed his dynamism.

Pivac has used five scrum-halves in recent times and had to do without Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams in the autumn.

In a team seeking to vary tactics and keep opposition guessing, Williams' solo threat and link work could be crucial to Pivac's plans.

Ball in Pivac's court

What to do with the departing Jake Ball is another conundrum for the Wales coach. Life in Australia beckons for Ball at the end of the season when he joins up with his family.

With Pivac building towards the 2023 World Cup and captain Alun Wyn Jones going now 35 and struggling with a knee injury, does Pivac stick with Ball or settle on another lock to bring stability amid that transition?

Ospreys lock Adam Beard was left out of the autumn squad but has been in form for his region and could be due for a recall.

There are a number of long-term absentees who are set to miss the tournament with Rhys Patchell, Gareth Anscombe, Aaron Shingler and Ellis Jenkins all sidelined, while Scarlets props Rob Evans and Samson Lee show no signs of returning soon.