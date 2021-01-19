Jarrod Evans won the first of his six caps for Wales against Scotland in November 2018

New Cardiff Blues interim director of rugby Dai Young says keeping Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans at the Welsh region is a priority.

Cardiff Blues are on the brink of signing Rhys Priestland from Bath for next season, with both fly-halves in contention to be named in Wales' 2021 Six Nations squad.

Evans is out of contract this summer.

"Jarrod is very important to this environment and it is important to keep him on board," said Young.

Evans, 24, and Priestland would be club and national team-mates and rivals if the latter signs and the former stays.

Priestland currently falls below the 60-cap rule which stops those playing outside Wales being selected for Test rugby, but he would become eligible for Wayne Pivac's side when he joins Blues.

The 34-year-old could be involved immediately for Wales in the 2021 Six Nations before he links up with Cardiff Blues next season.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb was eligible to play for Wales in last year's tournament after announcing he would return to Ospreys from Toulon for the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Welsh Rugby Union stated then Webb would be eligible for immediate selection after he was given a "six-month dispensation" and Priestland is being considered for similar treatment.

Rhys Patchell is currently sidelined and out of Six Nations contention, with Dan Biggar and Callum Sheedy the other fly-halves used in the autumn.

Evans was outstanding in his man-of-the-match performance for Cardiff Blues against Scarlets on 9 January.

'Exciting' Evans

"I am not going to comment on speculation but 10 is always an important position in any team and will determine the way you want to play," said Young.

"I can only talk about the players that are here and we have a very exciting 10 here who is very good with ball in hand and developing other parts of his game.

"He (Jarrod) always wants to learn. In the very short time I have been in his company he looks a sponge to soak up enough information as possible and wants to get better.

"We are lucky with what we have got and if we can add to that great."

Pivac names his Six Nations squad on Wednesday. Six-times capped Evans would be ineligible for the national side if he left Blues and signed for a club outside Wales.

"We hope he (Evans) is in the squad and we think he has done enough to warrant to be in the squad," said Young.

"Any player wants to play for his country and that would be a big draw for him to stay.

"We have to demonstrate in this environment that him staying and playing for the Blues can enhance his chances of playing for Wales on a regular basis. That's first and foremost.

"Everybody wants to look at recruitment but retention is the first thing and keeping as many of our quality players as possible."

Young is initially in charge until the end of the season but would like Evans to remain at the region whatever happens with his own position.

"I have had just a rugby chat with him so far," said Young.

"I have told him I will do my best for the Blues, whether I am here six months or sign longer.

"If it was a longer project for myself he would be one I would twist his arm very tightly to hopefully get him to sign on the dotted line and stay.

"I don't see any reason why he would leave. He is on the point of being a regular in the Welsh squad. We just need to demonstrate we can help him over that line."

Back-rowers returning

Josh Navidi and Ellis Jenkins have won 35 Wales caps between them

Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi will be battling to make the Wales squad having not played since August because of concussion.

Young says he is close to returning to action and is in contention to face Scarlets on Friday night in the rearranged Pro14 fixture.

"Josh is near to being involved," said Young.

"He is back in full training, so we will see how he comes through that in terms of whether he will be fit and available for the game against the Scarlets on Friday.

"It's still a little bit early in the week, so he needs to come through that, but he's very near."

Fellow back-rower Ellis Jenkins is also close to returning after not playing since suffering a horror knee injury in November 2018 against South Africa.

"Ellis is right on the point of coming back," added Young.

"That would be my decision. I want him to have a bit more training time which would help him to get a bit more confident. It's all looking good on that front.

"He is back on the training park. He's not injured. He just needs to pick up some of his fitness and a couple of weeks going flat out in training.

"The good thing is he's not carrying that injury any more. It's a matter of getting as much mileage into his legs and a bit more confidence in the contact stuff."