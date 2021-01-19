Scotland: Cameron Redpath among four uncapped players in Six Nations squad

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named a 35-man squad for the Six Nations
Cameron Redpath has been named in Scotland's Six Nations squad - despite being firmly on the England radar.

Bath centre Redpath, the 21-year-old son of former Scotland captain Bryan, represented England Under-20s and has been called into squads by Eddie Jones without winning a full cap.

He is one of four uncapped players in Gregor Townsend's 35-man squad.

Townsend confirmed Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally is likely to miss the entire Championship with a neck injury.

It means Scotland are without both their regular frontline hookers, with Glasgow captain Fraser Brown also ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Alongside Redpath, also in line for a first cap are Edinburgh hooker David Cherry, Sale Sharks hooker Ewan Ashman, and Gloucester lock Alex Craig.

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell returns after missing the Autumn Nations Cup with a shoulder injury sustained against Wales in November.

Also back in the squad after not featuring in the Autumn Nations Cup are Newcastle Falcons back rower Gary Graham, Sale wing Byron McGuigan, Glasgow Warriors hooker Grant Stewart and London Irish prop Alan Dell.

Scotland begin their campaign with a Calcutta Cup showdown against England at Twickenham on 6 February.

"The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level," said head coach Townsend.

Linking up at half-back will be Russell and Edinburgh's Jaco Van de Walt, who made his Scotland debut in the Nations Cup third-place play-off defeat to Ireland.

In the pack, Glasgow hooker George Turner is joined in the front row by club colleagues Zander Fagerson and Oli Kebble, as well as Edinburgh trio WP Nel, Rory Sutherland and Simon Berghan.

Glasgow's lock pairing Richie Gray and Scott Cummings and Exeter Chiefs' Jonny Gray are selected, along with Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist.

Edinburgh duo Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie are back-row options alongside Glasgow's Matt Fagerson and Scarlets' Blade Thomson.

Townsend has chosen just two scrum-halves - Glasgow's Ali Price and Scott Steele of Harlequins - while Gloucester's Chris Harris, Saracen Duncan Taylor, Glasgow's Huw Jones and Harlequins' James Lang are selected at centre.

In the back three, captain Stuart Hogg of Exeter is joined by Edinburgh trio Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan Van de Merwe plus Saracens' Sean Maitland.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), David Cherry (Edinburgh) - Uncapped, Alex Craig (Gloucester), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (London Irish), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).

Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Scott Steele (Harlequins), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh).

  • As a Saints fan thankyou for not picking Hutchinson.

  • Took big a squad and where is Skinner?

  • Good to finally see Redpath in a Scotland squad! Let’s play him against England lol

  • My starting XV, for what is worth.

    1.Sutherland
    2.Turner
    3.Z Fagerson
    4. R Gray (Cummings has ben great, but Richie's last two games for Glasgow were brilliant).
    5. J Gray
    6.Ritchie
    7.Watson
    8.G Graham
    9.Price
    10.Russell
    11. Maitland
    12.Jones
    13. Harris (never know what the right position for centres)
    14. D Graham
    15. Hogg

    Redpath on the bench to get his cap.

    • sherbertlemon replied:
      Wee Darcy ahead of Duhan?? His defence cost two tries against Ireland and he got mugged off by Ratu Tagive last time he played for edinburgh! We’re living in dreamland with him!

  • Dell is not an international prop. Kinghorn is not an international winger or full back. No Skinner-is he injured? Other than that the squad picks itself!

  • Townsend with another huge squad. Eddie Jones picks 28. We are going to have a repeat of the World Cup where we go into the first game with our head coach not having the slightest clue of what his best 15 are. We need to build year on year not continually change for the sake of change.

  • Gwan the Springjocks!!

  • Scotland or Italy again ,wooden spoon bouys I’m afraid

  • The only question is are this team good enough to beat Italy in the perennial wooden spoon competition between the two of them ?

    Italy have been improving, so it could be touch-and-go.

  • Have to say, not sure what Townswnd sees in JVDW. Yes, I know Hastings is injured. But, geez, Ross Thompson even showed JVDW how to play 10, the other night.

  • A better squad than we've had for a while. Skinner and Hutchinson might have been a better pick, especially given Taylor's unfortunate injury record, but should go well with a good game plan and tail wind...

  • Gilchrist ahead of Skinner?

    Anyone been watching Sale recently? Both Bevan Rodd (prop) and Tom Roebuck (wing) playing well amongst the Boks. Both Scottish qualified.

    • Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      Scottish qualified basically means they’re not Scottish, but get in on a technicality.

      Come one Scotland, we’re better than trawling England in a desperate search for anyone who’ll play for us. It’s getting embarrassing.

  • No Skinner, Hutchinson or Sam Johnson??? Johnson’s fall from grace is Huw Jones like - bit of a loss of form, but let’s hope he recovers. Happy to see Graham back in the mix for 8 - we have yet to solve that problem. I just pray that Jones recent return to form for Glasgow (albeit at 15) sees his get the nod at 13. We seriously need creativity in the midfield - not Harris, to set the back 3 alight

    • heriotswatt replied:
      Sam Johnson is injured - has been so for the majority of 20-21 season too. Needs some game time when he gets back to get back to where he was.

      To be fair to Harris - he has been superb in defense for Sco / Glo recently, and no slouch in attach either. Think part of the problem is 12, Johnson and Taylor hardly set the world alight in attack. Hoping Finn can help that.

  • Decent enough squad. Good to see R Gray back in there, along with his teammate Huw Jones. R Gray has been brilliant in the lineout for Glasgow. Also, this could be Turner's time to shine. Great to see the options for 8, Thomson, G Graham and M Fagerson. Nice to see Redpath nailing his colours to the mast. Need to get him capped though.

  • A good opportunity to blood some new players and getting Gary Graham back in the fold. Might as well experiment in front of the biggest combined TV audience on the planet. Nae pressure then. Congrats to Dave Cherry, just goes to show, never ever give up !!!!!!!

  • England fan in peace.

    Redpath? You're welcome to him. We've got Willi Heinz.

    • Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      I thought Heinz had been ditched for Robson?

  • Barrel scraping me thinks

  • Redpath is a seriously classy player. That’s a much bigger loss for England than Tompkins, Williams or Sheedy.

  • Bugger

  • what on earth has 'Sam' done to continue to upset Townsend and Scottish Rugby - what a mistake not having him available because our no1 choice is just not good enough and Exeter are hardly renowned for fielding 'passengers'

    • Poultice replied:
      Could work for Skinner and Hidalgo-Clyne

